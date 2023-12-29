Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $908.12.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $881.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $819.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $798.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $899.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,918 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,793. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.