Renew (LON:RNWH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $865.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 865 ($10.99) and last traded at GBX 863.24 ($10.97), with a volume of 1423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 857 ($10.89).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Renew from GBX 950 ($12.07) to GBX 1,000 ($12.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a market cap of £675.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,446.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 785.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 743.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Renew’s payout ratio is presently 3,050.85%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

