Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $16.02.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.22 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

