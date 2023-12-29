Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.60 million.

VBTX has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of VBTX opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.41. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Veritex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 39,245 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Veritex by 59.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 35,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

