Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.50

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $78.18, with a volume of 181352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,216 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $400,702,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,144,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,491 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after buying an additional 1,349,590 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.