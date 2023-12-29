Reviewing INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Nevro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $820,000.00 4.22 -$10.89 million ($12.36) -0.11 Nevro $422.84 million 1.89 $3.00 million ($2.86) -7.72

Profitability

Nevro has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -459.42% -7,630.09% -88.87% Nevro -24.22% -33.99% -17.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Nevro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for INVO Bioscience and Nevro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Nevro 1 9 3 0 2.15

Nevro has a consensus price target of $24.23, suggesting a potential upside of 9.72%. Given Nevro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Summary

Nevro beats INVO Bioscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems. It also provides 10 kHz Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company's Senza HFX iQ IPG system includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system. In addition, it offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

