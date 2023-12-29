Reviewing NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF – Get Free Report) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

NSI pays an annual dividend of C$0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. NSI pays out -10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -136.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JBG SMITH Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

28.8% of NSI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSI N/A N/A N/A JBG SMITH Properties -10.86% -2.53% -1.14%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSI 0 0 0 0 N/A JBG SMITH Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.29%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than NSI.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSI N/A N/A N/A C($1.41) -16.59 JBG SMITH Properties $605.82 million 2.74 $85.37 million ($0.66) -26.28

JBG SMITH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NSI. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NSI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

JBG SMITH Properties beats NSI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSI

NSI N.V. is a specialist commercial property investor and the only listed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on well-located offices in economic growth regions in The Netherlands. The NSI team aims to maximise returns for its shareholders through pro-active management of its investment portfolio, value-add initiatives, and disciplined asset rotation. The portfolio, with a value of over one billion euros, is underpinned by a strong balance sheet, with significant capacity to fund both internal and external growth. By investing in an attractive space and a high level of services for its customers, NSI can generate sustainable and growing revenues to support an attractive level of dividends.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately two-thirds of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon's new headquarters; Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket's proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH's deployment of next-generation public and private 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH's dynamic portfolio currently comprises 14.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily, and retail assets at share, 99% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 9.8 million square feet of mixed-use, primarily multifamily, development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually.

