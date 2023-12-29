Reviewing Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) & AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AXIS Capital and Tiptree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $5.14 billion 0.92 $223.08 million $6.26 8.81 Tiptree $1.40 billion 0.50 -$8.27 million $0.19 99.58

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree. AXIS Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tiptree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

89.6% of AXIS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of AXIS Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AXIS Capital and Tiptree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 2 0 4 0 2.33 Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

AXIS Capital currently has a consensus price target of $62.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.80%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Tiptree.

Volatility and Risk

AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AXIS Capital and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital 10.11% 18.10% 2.75% Tiptree 0.51% 12.07% 1.47%

Dividends

AXIS Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. AXIS Capital pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tiptree pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AXIS Capital has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years and Tiptree has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AXIS Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Tiptree on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer pet insurance and affinity groups. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor liability products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; engineering coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine and aviation reinsurance products; and personal accident, specialty health, accidental death, travel, life, and disability reinsurance products. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products. The company also provides warranty insurance products covering losses on automobiles, mobile devices, consumer electronics, appliances, furniture, vehicle service contracts, roadside assistance and motor clubs, GAP, automobile dent and ding repair, key replacement, cellular handset protection, and service contracts on other consumer goods, as well as premium finance services, lead generation support, insurance sales, and business process outsourcing. In addition, it offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; asset management services; and maritime shipping services, as well as invests in shares. The company markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, auto dealers, retailers, brokers, and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

