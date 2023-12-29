Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $29.37 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 25,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,291,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $45,972.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,979,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,472 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 101.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

