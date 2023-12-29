Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) vs. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Financial Contrast

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rheinmetall 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lockheed Martin 1 10 4 0 2.20

Lockheed Martin has a consensus price target of $484.07, suggesting a potential upside of 7.28%. Given Lockheed Martin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lockheed Martin is more favorable than Rheinmetall.

Dividends

Profitability

Rheinmetall pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lockheed Martin pays an annual dividend of $12.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Rheinmetall pays out 293.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lockheed Martin pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rheinmetall N/A N/A N/A Lockheed Martin 10.29% 75.46% 12.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Rheinmetall shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rheinmetall N/A N/A N/A $0.21 297.21 Lockheed Martin $67.69 billion 1.65 $5.73 billion $27.37 16.49

Lockheed Martin has higher revenue and earnings than Rheinmetall. Lockheed Martin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rheinmetall, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lockheed Martin beats Rheinmetall on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles. The Weapon and Ammunition segment provides threat-appropriate, effective and accurate firepower, and protection solutions, such as large and medium-caliber weapons and ammunition, protection systems, propellants and international projects and services. The Electronic Solutions segment offers a chain of systems network, such as sensors, networking platforms, automated connected effectors for soldiers, and cyberspace protection solutions, and training and simulation solutions. Its products include air defense systems; soldier systems; command, control, and reconnaissance systems; fire control systems; sensors; and simulations for the army, air force, navy, and civil applications. The Sensors and Actuators segment provides a portfolio of products comprising exhaust gas recirculation systems; throttle valves, control dampers, and exhaust flaps for electromotors; solenoid valves; actuators and valve train systems; oil, water, and vacuum pumps for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light and heavy-duty off-road applications; and industrial solutions. The Materials and Trade segment focuses on the development of system components for the basic motors, such as engine blocks, structural components, and cylinder heads; plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts. It also engages in the aftermarket activities. The company was formerly known as Rheinmetall Berlin AG and changed its name to Rheinmetall AG in 1996. Rheinmetall AG was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters, surface ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, radar systems, sea and air-based mission and combat systems, command and control mission solutions, cyber solutions, and simulation and training solutions. The Space segment offers satellites; space transportation systems; strategic, advanced strike, and defensive systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground global systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. It serves primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as foreign military sales contracted through the U.S. government. Lockheed Martin Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

