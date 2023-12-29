Richelieu Gestion SA Sells 4,284 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Richelieu Gestion SA decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.0% of Richelieu Gestion SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 139,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,594,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,889,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

