Riversedge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $663.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $294.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $600.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $681.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

