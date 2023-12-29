Robert E. George Buys 14,493 Shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. George acquired 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $10,000.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MBRX

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.