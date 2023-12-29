Robert E. George Buys 14,493 Shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. George acquired 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $10,000.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 5.6 %
NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
