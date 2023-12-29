Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $4,778,992.92 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLXGet Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.66. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Roblox by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

