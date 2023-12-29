Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns Outperform Rating from Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.57.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,210,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,168,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 300,631 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 282,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 667,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

