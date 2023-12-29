Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Outperform Rating from Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.57.

RCKT stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after acquiring an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,407,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,805 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,193,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,935,000 after acquiring an additional 538,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,857,000 after acquiring an additional 40,701 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

