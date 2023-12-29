Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $8.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Root alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Root

Root Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Root has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $154.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.29) by $0.13. Root had a negative return on equity of 79.67% and a negative net margin of 54.81%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Root will post -11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,541.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Root by 218,250.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Root by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Root Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.