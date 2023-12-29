RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
RPT Realty Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.62.
RPT Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.81%.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
