RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPT Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.62.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.81%.

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

RPT Realty Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,663,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth $953,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 243,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,403,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

