Sallie A. Demarsilis Sells 31,630 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 31,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $968,510.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOV opened at $30.69 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $677.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Movado Group had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,624 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Movado Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Movado Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Movado Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

See Also

