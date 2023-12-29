Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 90,295 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $3,161,227.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,924,693.89.

On Tuesday, November 21st, John Bicket sold 78,332 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,064,048.20.

On Wednesday, November 8th, John Bicket sold 2,973 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $73,789.86.

On Tuesday, October 31st, John Bicket sold 45,797 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $1,059,742.58.

On Tuesday, October 24th, John Bicket sold 42,110 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $997,164.80.

On Tuesday, October 17th, John Bicket sold 56,093 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $1,393,911.05.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $2,213,130.45.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 67.4% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 65,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

