Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 1.5%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 35,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,208,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

SANA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

