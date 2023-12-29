SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $282.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.65.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 218.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,039,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC opened at $254.25 on Friday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

