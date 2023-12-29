Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $805.60

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 805.60 ($10.24) and last traded at GBX 799.46 ($10.16), with a volume of 230240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 786 ($9.99).
Scottish Mortgage Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 718.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 691.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of £11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.34 and a beta of 0.70.
Scottish Mortgage Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Scottish Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -195.12%.
Scottish Mortgage Company Profile
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
