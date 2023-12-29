Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.35.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,346 shares of company stock worth $7,882,554 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $86.79 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

