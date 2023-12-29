Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 338.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,214 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

