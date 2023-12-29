Secure Asset Management LLC Has $19.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $452.02 and a 200-day moving average of $446.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $379.60 and a 12 month high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

