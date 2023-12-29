SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 4.5 %

LEDS stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.99% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

