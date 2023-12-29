SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
SGSOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SGS in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SGS Price Performance
SGS Company Profile
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.
