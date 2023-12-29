SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SGSOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SGS in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SGS has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

