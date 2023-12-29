Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,453 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after buying an additional 401,115 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,567,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $65.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

