Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Increases By 327.3%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 327.3% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of BAOS opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. Baosheng Media Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

