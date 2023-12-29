Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Increases By 327.3%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 327.3% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of BAOS opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. Baosheng Media Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $23.30.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
