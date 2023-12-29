Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Grows By 3,800.0%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SRET opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $24.86.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

