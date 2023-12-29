Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of SIEB opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.05.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%.
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
