Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.87

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.87 and last traded at $106.24, with a volume of 72325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Zackery A. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Zackery A. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $496,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,479.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,422 shares of company stock worth $8,471,885. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

