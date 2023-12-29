Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 3,622 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

