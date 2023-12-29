Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103,785 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after buying an additional 2,978,047 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,119,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,638,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,743,000 after buying an additional 154,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TRP opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $45.18.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,583.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

