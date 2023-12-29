Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 21,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average of $119.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.