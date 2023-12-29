Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 342 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $211.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.