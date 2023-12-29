Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $35,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

CAG stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.