Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $40,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. HSBC began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

