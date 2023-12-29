Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $460,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

