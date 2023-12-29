Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of IAC by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in IAC by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,329,000 after buying an additional 321,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in IAC by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

