Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $163.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.40.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

