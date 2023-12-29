Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 266,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 204,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 47.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 88,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.04 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

