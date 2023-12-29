Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 8,922 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,616,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,967,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

