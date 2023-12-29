Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 78.3% during the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 34,785 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 117,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.8% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

