Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EDR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after purchasing an additional 233,683 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDR opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

