Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AON by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of AON by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $289.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.18. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

