Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $409.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.12. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The company has a market cap of $198.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

