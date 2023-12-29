Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $296.76 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

