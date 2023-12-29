Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 276,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,065,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $9.63 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.